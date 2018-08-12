Listen Live Sports

Students from Newtown, Parkland march together

August 12, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Students from Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, teamed up for the final leg of a nationwide bus tour to protest gun violence and the policies of the National Rifle Association.

Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon in Newtown near the site of the December 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The final event included youth music performances and a speech by the Rev. Martin Luther King’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King.

Organizers say they hope to continue educating young people about gun issues and encouraging young adults to vote.

The March for Our Lives: Road to Change was started after February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It was part of a traveling rally that began in Chicago in June and made stops in 20 states.

