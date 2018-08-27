Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Surveillance images released of man sought in model’s death

August 27, 2018 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburbs.

The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.

They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt