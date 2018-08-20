Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

1 of 2 wanted for questioning in Tennessee is in custody

August 20, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have taken one person into custody and are seeking another for questioning in connection with two slayings outside a bar last week and a fatal shooting.

Nashville police said the person was located Monday at a residence.

Police have also said they’re investigating whether another shooting is connected. In that case, a woman was walking her dogs shortly after midnight on Aug. 8 when she noticed a small, dark-colored Chevrolet. A similar car was reported in the other two shootings last week.

The woman said when she was shot, the bullet grazed her spine and left her paralyzed.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

She is beginning rehabilitation in the hopes that she’ll walk again. She and her husband spoke to The Tennessean on Sunday about the ordeal but asked to remain anonymous because no one had been arrested.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson