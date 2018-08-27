Listen Live Sports

Suspect in custody in fatal stabbing of Oklahoma woman

August 27, 2018 7:30 pm
 
POCOLA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have a 31-year-old suspect in custody in the fatal stabbing of a woman in eastern Oklahoma.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Asher was captured Monday not far from where he is suspected of stabbing a 27-year-old woman to death hours earlier. The victim was identified as Amanda Millar.

Her body was found near a park Monday morning in Pocola, near the border with Arkansas.

Investigators believe an argument between Asher and Millar inside a nearby home escalated and that Asher stabbed the woman to death. Authorities say Asher was seen fleeing from the residence into nearby woods and that he was carrying a machete and had blood on his face.

Pocola is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

