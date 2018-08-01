Listen Live Sports

Teen gets 75 years for joining in fatal beating

August 1, 2018 7:13 am
 
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for helping his older brothers beat a man to death.

The Ledger reports Nathan Johnson was 16 when 31-year-old Robert Banks was lured to his home in Lakeland after their mother, who was dating Banks, accused him of raping her. Prosecutors said Johnson and his older brothers and their friend assaulted him with a flashlight, then set his body on fire in the woods in January 2016.

Johnson faced 40 years to life for murder, sexual battery and corpse abuse.

Anthony Johnson and Michael Allen Gunn got life sentences, and Brian Johnson Jr. faces life at his September sentencing. Brian Johnson Sr., got eight years for helping his sons dispose of the body.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

