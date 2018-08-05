Listen Live Sports

Texas man suspected of fatally stabbing his 2 children

August 5, 2018 4:18 pm
 
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally stabbing his two children in Houston has been hospitalized after police found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car.

Houston police say 61-year-old Jean Pierre Ndossoka was taken to a hospital in stable condition Sunday after authorities found him in Pasadena, just southeast of Houston. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Court records show he’s charged with capital murder.

Officials began searching for him Saturday, shortly after his estranged wife found their 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter dead at a Houston home.

Police say the mother dropped off the children for a visitation with their father, but he later called to tell her the children were dead. She found their bodies and called police.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Ndossoka.

