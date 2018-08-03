Listen Live Sports

Texas mom gets life in prison for toddler’s stomping death

August 3, 2018 4:19 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas woman has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of her toddler daughter, who was fatally stomped and beaten by her boyfriend.

Prosecutors in Fort Worth say 21-year-old Alexis Botello was convicted Friday of capital murder and evidence tampering.

Botello was age 17 at the time of the July 2014 death of her daughter, 18-month-old Tylea Moore. The child’s body was found buried under a bridge.

Her boyfriend, Joshua Beard of Arlington, was convicted of murder in Tylea’s death and sentenced in April to life in prison. Prosecutors say Botello failed to protect her daughter from Beard.

Botello, because she was under age 18 when her child was slain, received an automatic life term for capital murder but could be eligible for parole.

