The Latest: 3 children among injured in New Mexico bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly crash of commercial bus and semi-truck crash in New Mexico (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Officials at University of New Mexico Hospital say three children were among those passengers seriously injured in a bus crash involving a semitrailer on a New Mexico interstate. Two of them are being treated in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Hospital officials said Friday that 10 passengers who were still being treated at the Albuquerque hospital, including an adult in critical condition and two others in intensive care.

Some patients are expected to undergo surgery. Doctors say many face long periods of recovery and that injuries ranged from head trauma to spine fractures and broken bones.

The crash killed eight people. Several other injured passengers are being treated at hospitals in the Gallup area.

The crash happened Thursday along Interstate 40, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. Authorities say preliminary information indicates a semitrailer smashed into the bus after one of its tires blew out.

Greyhound officials say 49 passengers were on board.

__

10 a.m.

Medical investigators have confirmed there are now eight fatalities from a crash involving a semi-truck and commercial passenger bus on a New Mexico interstate.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Friday that seven bodies were recovered from the scene and that another injured person who was taken to a hospital for treatment died.

New Mexico State Police they are working to identify the victims and trying to track their relatives.

Many others were injured in Thursday’s crash on Interstate 40, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

Greyhound bus officials have said 49 passengers were aboard the bus.

Hospitals in Albuquerque and Gallup were still treating injured patients, with some in critical condition.

The front of the bus was mangled and the semi-truck flipped with its tractor-trailer on its side and its cargo strewn across the road.

Officials said transportation workers will be cleaning up the debris Friday.

___

9:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross is sending volunteers from Albuquerque and Phoenix to western New Mexico to help victims of a deadly head-on bus crash.

The group announced Friday that volunteers will assist because there were many people injured and that the volunteers will provide food, water and support to victims, emergency workers and officials.

Authorities say a blown tire on a semi-truck may be to blame for a deadly head-on crash Thursday with a commercial passenger bus along Interstate 40 in New Mexico near the Arizona border.

At least seven people were killed in the crash and many of the 49 passengers on the Greyhound bus were injured.

The crash happened around 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

___

1 a.m.

A blown tire on a semi-truck may be to blame for a deadly head-on crash with a commercial passenger bus along Interstate 40 in New Mexico near the Arizona border, according to authorities.

At least seven people were killed in the crash and many of the 49 passengers aboard the Greyhound bus were injured although authorities couldn’t immediately provide an exact count of how many were hurt or their conditions.

New Mexico State Police said the semi was headed east on the freeway Thursday afternoon when one of its tires blew, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it slammed into the Greyhound bus heading to Phoenix from Albuquerque.

The National Transportation Safety Board and New Mexico state police are investigating.

