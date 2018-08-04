The Latest: Growing California fires prompt new evacuations

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Authorities are ordering residents along a Northern California lake to evacuate homes in the path of a growing wildfire amid concerns that hot, windy and dry weather conditions will persist throughout the weekend.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Jane LaBoa says a wildfire remains several miles from the communities along the eastern shore of Clear Lake, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Advertisement

But LaBoa says its trajectory and the weather forecast prompted officials to evacuate the communities Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The wildfire has grown to 175 square miles (280 square kilometers) and is a few miles from connecting with a second blaze that has grown to 64 square miles (105 square kilometers).

The twin fires have destroyed 41 homes.

___

11:50 a.m.

A California bulldozer operator nearly slipped off a steep mountain trail three times before his vehicle finally rolled into a ravine and fatally crushed him.

A Department of Forestry and Fire Protection preliminary report says each earlier slip alone qualified as a “near miss” warning that the century-old mining trail could collapse.

The report says 36-year-old Braden Varney was working alone overnight July 14 fighting a wildfire sparked hours earlier outside Yosemite National Park.

His assistant had gone to get a new hydraulic hose. Varney’s radio wasn’t communicating with headquarters, so his assistant relayed messages — until they lost contact.

Varney was a 10-year veteran.

The report says his death highlights the need for better risk assessment, communication and supervision.

Varney became the first of four California firefighters to die this year.

___

11:15 a.m.

Experts say a deadly Northern California wildfire burned so hot at its peak that it created a cyclone of flames that reached 143 mph, ripping through the region with the force of a destructive Midwest tornado.

National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema said Friday that the blaze still burning near Redding created a fire whirl that uprooted trees and tore roofs from homes.

Dykema says the whirl started when hot air from the exceptionally hot fire rose and twisted tightly, creating a powerful tornado of flames and wind.

He says fire whirls are common, but not at the intensity recorded on July 26. The fire burning near Redding has grown to 206 square miles (533 square kilometers) and destroyed at least 1,060 homes.

___

7:40 a.m.

Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for critical fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday as a series of dry low-pressure systems pass through the region, bringing gusts up to 35 mph (56 kph) in the afternoon.

Forecasters say highest threat areas include a fire near the city of Redding and the Mendocino Complex of two fires north of San Francisco. The forecast includes extremely low humidity levels that leave vegetation ready to burn.

The 206-square-mile (533-square-kilometer) Carr Fire 100 miles south of the Oregon border is 39 percent contained after destroying 1,060 homes and many other structures. Two firefighters have died there.

New evacuations were ordered late Thursday at the Mendocino Complex.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.