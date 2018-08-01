The Latest: First inmates graduate from Wesleyan program

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on Connecticut’s prison education program (all times local):

4 p.m.

Eighteen inmates at Connecticut’s maximum security Cheshire Correctional Institution have received diplomas as part of the first graduating class from a partnership between Wesleyan University and Middlesex Community College.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told the graduates Wednesday they must not return to prison once they are released because the program will be judged on their success.

Six women also received associate degrees last week in a similar ceremony at the York prison.

The Wesleyan Center for Prison Education began offering college classes to inmates in 2009 but did not have a degree program before partnering with Middlesex Community College two years ago.

