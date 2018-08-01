Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: First inmates graduate from Wesleyan program

August 1, 2018 4:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on Connecticut’s prison education program (all times local):

4 p.m.

Eighteen inmates at Connecticut’s maximum security Cheshire Correctional Institution have received diplomas as part of the first graduating class from a partnership between Wesleyan University and Middlesex Community College.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy told the graduates Wednesday they must not return to prison once they are released because the program will be judged on their success.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Six women also received associate degrees last week in a similar ceremony at the York prison.

The Wesleyan Center for Prison Education began offering college classes to inmates in 2009 but did not have a degree program before partnering with Middlesex Community College two years ago.

____

Twenty-five Connecticut prison inmates have become the first to earn college degrees as part of a program offered in a partnership between Wesleyan University and Middlesex Community College.

Sixteen prisoners will receive their associate degrees in a ceremony Wednesday at the maximum-security Cheshire Correctional Institution, joining nine women who graduated last week at the York Correctional Institution.

The Wesleyan Center for Prison Education began offering college classes to inmates in 2009 but did not have a degree program before partnering with Middlesex Community College two years ago.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

School officials say the classes are the same ones offered outside the prisons and the inmates often have a higher grade-point average than traditional college students.

They say the partnership also makes it easier for inmates to enroll in state bachelor’s degree programs when they are released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington