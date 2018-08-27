Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Lawyers say meeting set for 2 p.m. Tuesday

August 27, 2018 11:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a New Orleans area Catholic school’s policy against hair extensions, which has been criticized as discriminatory (all times local):

10 p.m.

Lawyers for a New Orleans sixth-grader say they are to meet with Catholic school officials Tuesday afternoon to discuss the school’s policy against hair extensions.

Attorneys for Faith Fennidy say in a statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans school superintendent was wrong when it said the family canceled the meeting. A Monday night statement from the attorneys say it was not canceled, but rescheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Video of Faith walking out of Christ the King school in tears last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. A state judge blocked enforcement of the suburban New Orleans school’s rule after lawyers filed a lawsuit on behalf of Faith and another student.

___

7 p.m.

A Catholic school official says a suburban New Orleans school has rescinded its policy forbidding hair extensions.

But it remains unclear whether a sixth-grader who left school in tears last week after running afoul of the rule will return to Christ the King school.

A statement from RaeNell Houston, the superintendent Archdiocese of New Orleans schools, says the family of Faith Fennidy canceled a planned Monday meeting with school officials.

        Trump gives word on federal pay for 2019

Video of Faith walking out of school last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. A state judge blocked enforcement of the rule.

Houston said she will work with school officials to “create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures.”

Emails to the family’s law firm were not immediately returned Monday night.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor hands out candy to Colombian schoolchildren

Today in History

1975: President Ford survives assassination attempt