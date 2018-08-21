The Latest: Man fatally shot in NH was wanted in Maine

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shootout and police chase (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Maine State Police say a man who died in a car chase and shootout in New Hampshire was wanted for a June 11 police chase that started in Maine.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland says Tuesday that 38-year-old Douglas Heath, of Sanford, Maine, had led Sanford and state police on a car chase along route 202 from Sanford to Lebanon, Maine.

Sanford police had tried to pull over Heath’s car. McCausland says police knew Heath had an arrest warrant issued for him out of New Hampshire for a drug charge.

McCausland says that police chased the car for a few miles but stopped because of concern over public safety. McCausland says Heath fled on foot and was likely picked up by a vehicle.

Police later tracked down Heath’s car to a Lebanon address.

7:59 a.m.

Officials say a man who had previously fled from state police in Maine led New Hampshire officers on a car chase and died in a shootout.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says 38-year-old Douglas Heath was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one for trafficking narcotics and another for fleeing from Maine troopers.

Officers spotted Heath’s car Monday afternoon and chased him for about 20 minutes before he crashed. Officials say Heath got out of the car, and there was an exchange of gunfire. MacDonald says Heath died at the scene, and a gun had been found next to his body.

MacDonald says Rochester police reported last week that they had credible information Heath was staying in the town, had several guns and had “no intention of going to jail.”

