The Latest: Evacuation orders issued for parts of 2 counties

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Authorities are calling on residents in Glenn and Colusa counties in Northern California to evacuate as a fire there continues to grow.

Cal Fire issued the evacuation order Saturday night to people who live in several parts of the counties, including an area just east of the boundary of Mendocino National Forest and all areas west of Bear Valley Road to Highway 20.

Advertisement

On Friday, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for Mendocino and Lake counties where week-old twin fires have destroyed 41 homes and threaten about 9,000 more.

__

4:15 p.m.

Hundreds of colleagues, family and friends attended a Fresno memorial service for an elite firefighter who died fighting one of the state’s 17 major wildfires still burning.

The Fresno Bee reported Saturday that a 50-vehicle procession carrying the body Brian Hughes drove through the town before the memorial service. Hughes lived in nearby Squaw Valley with his fiancée Paige Miller, who is due to give birth to their first child in February.

The 33-year-old was killed July 29 by a falling tree while battling a wildfire that has prompted the closure and evacuation of nearby Yosemite National Park.

Hughes was National Park Service fire captain and the leader of an elite “hotshot” crew responsible for fighting fires in rugged terrain.

He is one of four firefighters who have died in recent weeks while fighting wildfires.

___

12:50 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling on President Donald Trump to help the state deal with another deadly and destructive wildfire season.

Inspecting the fire-damaged neighborhoods of Redding on Saturday, the governor also said California needs a statewide emergency alert system.

Brown says he is hopeful Trump will issue a so-called Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for California. The declaration would help fire victims with unemployment assistance, food aid and legal and mental health counseling among other federal programs.

The declaration will also make counties and cities eligible for federal financial assistance and help with repairing the billions of dollars of damage done to infrastructure.

More immediately, the declaration will enable federal agencies to help battle the 17 major fires burning throughout the state.

Redding is 220 miles (354 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

___

10:50 a.m.

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather continued to grow in Northern California, destroying 55 homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.

California fire officials said Saturday that the two fires about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of San Francisco were 27 percent contained and have grown to almost 250 square miles (648 kilometers).

The two fires cover an area larger than the wildfire that damaged parts of Redding, California last week and killed two firefighters.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said that fire was started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer’s flat tire.

___

12:01 a.m.

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings of extreme fire danger through Saturday night because of low humidity and gusty winds.

As a precaution, new evacuations were called Friday for an area of Mendocino and Lake counties where week-old twin fires have destroyed 41 homes and threaten about 9,000 more.

Some evacuations were lifted Friday in an area near Redding, where armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft have been battling an immense blaze about 100 miles south of the Oregon line.

The Carr Fire is 39 percent contained after killing six people and incinerating 1,067 homes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.