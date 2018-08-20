The Latest: Suspect, a 2-year employee, fired on co-workers

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — The Latest on deadly workplace shooting near Houston (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police say a woman shot two co-workers at a Houston-area food distribution center, killing one and wounding the other.

Missouri City police Capt. Paul Poulton says investigators are still trying to determine what prompted 38-year-old Kristine Peralez to open fire early Monday at the Ben E. Keith facility southwest of Houston. She had worked for the company for about two years.

Poulton says Peralez had a social media posting indicating something significant was about to happen but it provided no specifics.

He says Francisco Reyes, an overnight manager, was killed in the shooting. Another worker was wounded.

Peralez was confronted by a responding officer. She was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Authorities say it’s not clear if the officer shot Peralez or if she sustained a self-inflicted wound.

9:30 a.m.

Police say a female employee opened fire at a Houston-area food distribution center, killing one person and wounding another.

Authorities say the suspect was also shot in the attack early Monday at a Ben E. Keith distribution center in Missouri City and died at a hospital. Police don’t yet know whether she was shot by an officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Missouri City is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin says the shooting happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. Berezin hasn’t released names or details about the victims, but said a responding police officer opened fire on the woman.

Police are investigating.

