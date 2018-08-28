Listen Live Sports

The Latest: UNC boards meet in aftermath of statue fall

August 28, 2018 9:58 am
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on meetings by North Carolina university leaders to discuss toppling of a Confederate statue (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The trustees of North Carolina’s flagship university have begun a private meeting to discuss the aftermath of a protest that resulted in the toppling of a century-old Confederate statue on campus.

University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt addressed her trustee board publicly on Tuesday before they went into closed session. She says the statue known as “Silent Sam” has been divisive but tearing it down wasn’t the solution.

An agenda for the meeting says the trustees will receive a briefing on the criminal investigation, future public safety plans and legal options for the statue, which is now in temporary storage. The board of governors that oversees the statewide university system is having a special legal briefing later in the morning.

A week ago, protesters used ropes to pull down the statue during a demonstration attended by hundreds.

___

1:45 a.m.

The boards that govern North Carolina’s flagship university are holding special meetings a week after protesters tore down a century-old Confederate statue on campus.

The University of North Carolina declined to confirm the purpose of the specially convened meetings Tuesday, a week after the fall of the statue known as “Silent Sam.”

The UNC system’s Board of Governors is receiving a legal briefing, according to a public agenda that doesn’t offer further details.

Trustees of the main Chapel Hill campus are also meeting separately. Both boards are planning to hold at least part of their meetings in sessions closed to the public, according to meeting notices.

A UNC spokeswoman declined to provide further information.

