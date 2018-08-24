Listen Live Sports

UN official condemns Saudi-led coalition for Yemen attacks

August 24, 2018 2:56 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is condemning a Saudi-led coalition for carrying out airstrikes against civilians in Yemen.

Mark Lowcock said in a statement Friday that he echoed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for “an impartial, independent and prompt investigation into these most recent incidents.”

He said an airstrike on Thursday that killed at least 22 children and four women fleeing fighting in Al Durayhimi district in Hodeida governorate was the second time in two weeks that a coalition airstrike resulted in dozens of civilian casualties. An additional airstrike in Al Durayhimi on Thursday killed four children, he said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a war since 2015 that has pitted the Saudi-led coalition which backs the internationally recognized government against Iran-aligned Houthi Shiite rebels.

