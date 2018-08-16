Listen Live Sports

Unrest reported at immigration detention center in Texas

August 16, 2018 9:05 pm
 
KARNES CITY, Texas (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities say about 40 men at a family detention center in Texas were involved in a “disturbance.”

The Justice Department says the incident happened Wednesday at the Karnes County Family Resident Center. The agency did not say what caused the unrest.

Officials say it resulted in 16 men being moved out of the facility overnight. They were expected to return Thursday night.

Authorities say no one was injured. Children were attending school at the time and not involved.

Some men at Karnes were reunited with their children under orders of a federal judge in San Diego after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Justice Department notified the judge of the disturbance on Thursday.

