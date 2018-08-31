Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

US: Man wanted for ’94 murder is sent to Bosnia-Herzegovina

August 31, 2018 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. government says a former Serbian militia member has been extradited to Bosnia-Herzegovina to face charges in the fatal shooting of a Muslim couple in 1994.

Federal prosecutors in Michigan say Alexander Kneginich was turned over to Bosnian authorities last week in Chicago.

Kneginich told investigators that he was unarmed outside the couple’s home and only stole a television. He was tried and acquitted of murder, but the verdict was overturned and he’s wanted again.

Kneginich was granted U.S. citizenship in 2007, but it was yanked last year when he was convicted of failing to disclose the 1994 case.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He argued that he shouldn’t be removed because the deaths were related to politics, which can be an exception to extradition. But a magistrate judge in June ruled that Kneginich’s extradition was lawful under a 1902 treaty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'