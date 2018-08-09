Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video: Black pastor calls officer ‘cracker’ after arrest

August 9, 2018 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — A video shows a black Detroit-area pastor calling a white police officer a “cracker” after he was handcuffed outside a church.

Police in Highland Park arrested the Rev. David Bullock on June 24. He had interrupted them while they tried to investigate the possible assault of a child by a mentally ill woman. Police video of the incident landed on YouTube, although the city insists it didn’t post it.

Video shows Bullock in the police car yelling to supporters to call the mayor, take pictures and and notify news media. Bullock yells, “Y’all goin’ to let this cracker do this?” He uses expletives and the N-word.

Bullock was charged with obstructing police. The case is pending. The pastor believes race was a factor in his arrest.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington