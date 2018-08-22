Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Video shows crash of police helicopter in Arkansas

August 22, 2018 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released video showing the crash of a police helicopter in Arkansas that left one person injured.

The video posted Tuesday on the Little Rock Police Department’s Facebook page shows the Bell TH-67 on a platform at a police training facility with its rotors turning. The chopper and the platform start to move as the helicopter pitches and fails to gain altitude.

A man then comes out of a building, seeming to signal the pilot to land, as the helicopter’s skid catches the edge of the platform and the craft rolls. The rotor touched the ground and broke apart.

Retired officer William Denio was injured in the Aug. 16 crash.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police had said a straight-line wind forced the chopper off the platform.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries