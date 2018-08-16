Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Was a great white shark to blame for Cape Cod attack?

August 16, 2018 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts’ leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

State marine fisheries senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm Thursday if the 61-year-old victim’s wounds are consistent with the kind of bite a great white would inflict.

The unidentified man survived Wednesday’s afternoon’s attack off Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod. Authorities say he was bitten while standing about 30 yards offshore. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Officials ordered the beach closed, and witnesses reported seeing seals in the water just before the attack.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington