Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman at Staples: Not shoplifting, just pregnant with twins

August 13, 2018 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PINEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A manager at an office supply store in North Carolina has been fired after a pregnant woman shopping there was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt: “Twins,” she said.

Sherell Bates tells WSOC-TV she was paying for back-to-school supplies Friday when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt.

Bates says she responded that she’s 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn’t believe her. So she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly.

Staples says the manager apologized and her purchases were refunded.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Says Bates: “No mom should have to go through that.”

Staples subsequently said in a statement Monday that the manager of the Pineville store “did not follow correct protocol” and was fired.

___

Information from: WSOC-TV, http://www.wsoctv.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington