Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged after car sinks in Kansas river with 2 kids

August 6, 2018 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a car plunged into the Kansas River and the body of her 5-year-old daughter was pulled from the water.

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson on Monday charged 26-year-old Scharron Renea Dingledine, of Columbia, in the death of her daughter. Dingledine is also charged with attempted first-degree murder stemming from critical injuries to her 1-year-old son, who remains hospitalized.

Dingledine’s bond was set at $1 million.

Police say the children were in a vehicle that sank Friday afternoon in the river in downtown Lawrence. The toddler and the mother were rescued. The 5-year-old’s body was recovered from the river on Saturday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Dingledine and her two children were the only people in the car. She is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington