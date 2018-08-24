Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman who bit ex’s testicles cleared of malicious castration

August 24, 2018 8:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman accused of trying to bite off her ex-boyfriend’s testicles has been found not guilty of malicious castration.

News outlets report a jury also cleared 54-year-old Martinne Delavega on an assault charge Thursday.

The man testified Tuesday that he punched her head to stop her as she bit his chest and arms and ripped open his scrotum during an argument in September 2015. He says he still has psychological and physical problems.

But when Delavega took the stand Wednesday, she asserted she was defending herself from his assault. She said she thought she was biting his leg as he tackled, hit and choked her.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their IT modernization progress in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Delavega’s attorney Matt Silva says the verdict is “a poor definition of victory,” given that she “endured three years of being vilified.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American