Worker dies after falling into vat of oil in Florida

August 15, 2018 9:44 am
 
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after falling into a vat of oil at a facility near Walt Disney World.

Lt. Emanuel Curry of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the Orlando Sentinel the 61-year-old man slipped and fell into the vat early Wednesday while emptying oil and grease from a tractor-trailer.

Local news outlets reported the facility is part of a district created to provide municipal services to the Disney theme park.

Deputies said witnesses couldn’t pull the man from the oil. He became overwhelmed by fumes and slipped further down.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department recovered the man’s body. His name wasn’t immediately released.

In a statement to WKMG-TV , Disney said the victim worked for Harvest Power, a Massachusets-based company that converts food waste and yard waste into biofuel, compost, mulch and fertilizer.

