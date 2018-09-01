Listen Live Sports

1 killed, 4 wounded in Southern California shooting

September 24, 2018 4:24 pm
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say one person has died in a weekend shooting that also left four others wounded.

Bakersfield police say in a statement that officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found that the people had been shot in a residential neighborhood of the city north of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Brian Holcombe says a 20-year-old man later died. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries. Three others suffered wounds that are not life-threatening.

Officials have not released any information about suspects, but investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

