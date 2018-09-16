Listen Live Sports

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

September 7, 2018 12:31 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy reputedly associated with a gang is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death this week of a 15-year-old student outside a Rhode Island high school.

The Providence Journal reports the suspect was brought into family court Friday in a wheelchair because he’s still recovering from a bullet wound to his thigh. He was held at a youth detention facility. His name hasn’t been released because of his age.

Police say he accidentally shot himself while fleeing the scene of Wednesday’s shooting outside Providence Career and Technical Academy.

The victim, William Parsons, was a student at Central High School. Police say he was “innocent bystander.”

Prosecutors say video surveillance shows the suspect arguing with three other teens before pulling a gun from his waistband and opening fire.

