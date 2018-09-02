Listen Live Sports

2 charged with thefts from New Jersey submarine museum

September 20, 2018 2:21 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man and woman from Connecticut have been charged with stealing items from a World War II-era submarine in New Jersey.

Hackensack police allege Jon Stevens, of West Haven, and Laura Palmese, of Colchester, swam along the Hackensack River and gained access to the USS Ling in mid-August. They’re charged with stealing a lantern and a lieutenant’s shoulder lapel and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 1.

Reached by phone, Stevens declined comment Thursday. A message left at a phone listing for Palmese wasn’t returned.

The submarine is part of the New Jersey Naval Museum.

In August, police said someone opened hatches and deliberately flooded the submarine. That incident is under investigation.

Authorities also are investigating the theft of four plaques valued at approximately $10,000 from the sub.

