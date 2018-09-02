Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 indicted on weapons charge in shooting at 24-hour festival

September 14, 2018 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two Trenton men have been indicted on weapons charges stemming from a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey’s capital city.

Mercer County prosecutors say 27-year-old Davone White also faces two counts of aggravated assault in the indictment handed up Thursday by a county grand jury, while 24-year-old Amir Armstrong also faces a count of receiving stolen property.

White was among nearly two dozen people wounded in the June 17 shooting.

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang. Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells, was killed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

100 years ago German sub sinks Coast Guard ship

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established