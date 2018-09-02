2 wounded in Wisconsin shooting discharged from hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people shot by a colleague this week at a Wisconsin software company have been discharged from a Madison hospital, a health system spokesman said Saturday.

The two discharged patients were released Friday and a third patient remained hospitalized in fair condition on Saturday, UW Health spokesman Gian Galassi said.

WTS Paradigm employee Anthony Tong opened fire with 9mm semi-automatic pistol inside the company’s Middleton headquarters Wednesday, seriously wounding three co-workers and grazing another. A search warrant made public Friday shows that one of the victims was shot 10 times.

Police killed Tong in a shootout minutes after the attack started. The Middleton Police Department said in a statement that two officers shot at Tong: Richard O’Connor and Tyler Loether. O’Connor has worked at the department since 1998, while Loether started in 2012.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that two of its deputies fired their weapons in the shootout: 21-year veteran David Lambrecht and Matthew Earll, who has served there for 11 years.

The officers and deputies have are on paid administrative leave until the official investigation is finished and the district attorney issues a ruling.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke has said Tong was not legally allowed to buy a gun. In 2004, Tong had his concealed-carry permit revoked in South Dakota after police said he was acting delusional and paranoid.

Tong’s motive remains a mystery.

