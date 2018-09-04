Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 believed dead after ATV plunges off Arizona cliff

September 17, 2018 2:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Arizona wildfire started by a weekend ATV crash is preventing them from reaching the scene, where the bodies of four people are believed to be.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies say tracks indicate the ATV went off a Forest Service road and plunged 400 feet (122 meters) down a cliff near Blue Ridge Saturday.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jon Paxton said Monday that investigators don’t know why the vehicle veered off the road.

The four people riding in the ATV were reported overdue Saturday afternoon.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities are treating the scene as a recovery operation.

Paxton says the accident is likely what started the 10-acre (4-hectare) blaze.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate