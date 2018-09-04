Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 dead, 3 hurt in wrong-way driver crash on Indiana highway

September 1, 2018 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say four people, including a child, have died in a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 90.

Police say the crash early Saturday in Gary killed the driver of a Toyota SUV that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway with no headlights on. She was identified as 25-year-old Tiara Davis of Calumet City, Illinois.

Police say the crash also killed three people in a Jeep: 45-year-old driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato of Chicago, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their son, 14-year-old Luis.

All four died at the scene.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US