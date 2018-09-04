Listen Live Sports

4 killed in Southern California freeway racing crash

September 1, 2018 1:27 am
 
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says four people have died after a car overturned on a Southern California freeway.

KCAL-TV says three cars were racing on the westbound State Route 60 in Moreno Valley at around 7:30 p.m. Friday when one vehicle went out of control, hit a guardrail and struck a concrete median before overturning.

Authorities say two people were flung from the car and two others died inside. A fifth person is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Moreno Valley is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

