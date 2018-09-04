Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 years’ prison for Florida man for mosque bomb threat

September 6, 2018 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for phoning bomb threats to a mosque.

Court records show a Miami judge imposed the sentence Thursday on 26-year-old Dustin Hughes. He previously pleaded guilty to the hate crime of obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs.

Federal prosecutors say four threatening voicemail messages were left in May by Hughes at the Jamaat ul Muttaqeen Mosque in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The voicemails were laced with profanity and said things such as, “I planted a bomb in your temple. … You guys are all gonna be up in flames after I’m done with you!”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Hughes told the FBI after his arrest that he left the messages because he wanted to “cause a big scare” and upset Muslims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death