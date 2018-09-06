Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

6 arrested while protesting police shooting in Tennessee

September 20, 2018 9:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they’ve arrested six protesters following a police shooting this week that left a man in critical condition.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a report Wednesday night of protesters lying in the roadway blocking traffic. News outlets report the protest occurred in the same location where 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot by a Memphis officer Monday night.

The statement said officers ordered protesters to clear the road multiple times and arrested those who refused to move.

The shooting has sparked multiple angry protests from activists and relatives of Banks. Police have said Banks was shot during a confrontation with officers, who didn’t have their body or in-car cameras activated.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings has said he isn’t confident that policy was followed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation