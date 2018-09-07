Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Father charged after 7-month-old dies in hot vehicle

September 7, 2018 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the father of a 7-month-old baby has been arrested after his son died because he was left inside a hot vehicle in South Carolina.

Florence County deputies said 36-year-old Brandon Coward is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Dean Coward was found in a vehicle outside a Florence home around 5:35 p.m. Thursday and died a short time later at the hospital.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in Florence was around 94 degrees when the boy was found.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Deputies say the baby was in the hot vehicle an extended length of time but gave no other details in a statement.

Brandon Coward faces up to life in prison if convicted. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death