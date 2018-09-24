Listen Live Sports

A list of projects public can vote on for preservation money

September 24, 2018
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A preservation group is inviting the public to vote on 20 sites across the country that showcase the nation’s diversity and the fight for equality as part of a $2 million historic preservation campaign. The locations are:

— Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama

— Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Co., Nogales, Arizona

— The Church of the Epiphany, Los Angeles

— The Women’s Building, San Francisco

— The Tabor Opera House, Leadville, Colorado

— The Freedom Tower, Miami

— Bronzeville Cookin’, Chicago

— Roslindale Congregational Church, Boston

— The Arch Social Club, Baltimore

— City Hall Clock Tower, Biddeford, Maine

— GM Modern Housing Legacy Homes, Pontiac, Michigan

— Wah Chong Tai Mercantile, Butte, Montana

— International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Greensboro, North Carolina

— Main Court of the Hispanic Society of America, New York

— National Women’s Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls, New York

— Clayborn Temple, Memphis, Tennessee

— Historic First Baptist Church, San Marcos, Texas

— New Hope Community Center, Salt Lake City

— Spring Street, Danville, Virginia

— Historic Morrill Bank, Kent, Washington

