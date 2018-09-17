Listen Live Sports

Authoriites: 2-year-old dead after grabbing gun from counter

September 17, 2018 6:29 pm
 
LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he managed to grab a gun from a counter in a Louisiana home.

Sheriff Jason Ard of Louisiana’s Livingston Parish tells news outlets the child is believed to have climbed up on a stool to reach the gun. He says the gun went off and the child was hit in the face Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The child’s identity hasn’t been released and, as of Monday evening, no charges had been filed in the case.

