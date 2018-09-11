Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Teen slashes grandmother’s throat, calls 911

September 11, 2018 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a teen slashed his grandmother’s throat and repeatedly stabbed her before calling 911 to report her injuries.

News outlets report 18-year-old Douglas R. Barton is charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says Barton called 911 early Friday morning and said his bleeding grandmother appeared to have been stabbed.

Authorities responded to the teen’s Leitchfield home and found the woman lying face down in the driveway. Leitchfield police say the teen repeatedly stabbed the woman in the back before slashing her throat. The woman suffered a damaged trachea and collapsed lung, among other injures, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities haven’t released a motive. It’s unclear if Barton has a lawyer to contact for comment.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries