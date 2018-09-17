Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Body recovered from bottom of Grand Canyon

September 17, 2018 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A body has been recovered from the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Little information was available Monday on the person found downstream of Phantom Ranch.

Grand Canyon spokeswoman Perri Spreiser says the body was recovered Friday and taken to a medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

The body could be that of a man reporting missing from a river trip earlier this month.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Spreiser says the Grand Canyon has no other recent reports of missing river rafters.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate