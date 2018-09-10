Listen Live Sports

Buffalo bishop apologizes again, says he won’t resign

September 10, 2018 9:01 am
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, New York, says he’s sorry for any of his own “failures” but says he’ll remain as leader of the diocese until his retirement.

Bishop Richard Malone has faced renewed calls for his resignation over his handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests.

He released a letter over the weekend reiterating his apologies and says criticism of church leadership is “justified.”

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood issued a subpoena to all dioceses in the state and has announced a civil investigation into the Catholic Church’s handling of sex abuse allegations.

The bishop says he intends to retire in 2021.

