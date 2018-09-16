Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

California police officer suspected of sexual assault

September 16, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a central California police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women.

The Fresno Bee reports Woodlake Police officer Oscar Robles was arrested Thursday. He could face charges including penetration with a foreign object and assault under the color of authority.

It wasn’t known Sunday if the 26-year-old has an attorney.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the investigation began last week after a woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by an officer.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A second woman soon came forward saying that the same thing had happened to her.

Detectives say the alleged assaults occurred in January and May.

Boudreaux says in one assault Robles was in uniform. Investigators believe there are other victims.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate