California school board member apologizes for Hitler remark

September 12, 2018 11:55 pm
 
CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school board member has apologized for saying that Hitler wasn’t bad during a hearing over state sex education requirements.

The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reports that Andrew Cruz said Wednesday he made a poor analogy during the Sept. 6 meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District board.

Cruz spoke about parental rights during a hearing over a state sex-ed code that requires discussing same-sex relationships and gender identity, which he is against. He said at the time “it wasn’t Hitler that was bad, it was the people that follow the laws and the agenda.”

In Wednesday’s statement, Cruz said: “Of course, Hitler was awful.”

Cruz said the point of his comment was that people should stand up against bad laws like he is trying to stand up against California’s sex education mandate.

