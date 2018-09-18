Listen Live Sports

Constable: Children, 12 and 11, suspects in Houston crimes

September 18, 2018 1:16 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say 12- and 11-year-old children arrested over the weekend in Houston are part of a group of juveniles responsible for a series of robberies, carjackings and other crimes.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said in a statement Tuesday that a 14-year-old was arrested a day earlier and that the investigation may yield additional arrests.

Heap says the three children were arrested for their involvement in an attack Sept. 9 on a 76-year-old man who was out for an evening walk. He says the man was beaten with his walking cane by suspects who demanded money at gunpoint before running away.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the suspects because they’re juveniles.

Heap says the children may be connected to more than two-dozen crimes reported since May.

