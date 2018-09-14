Listen Live Sports

Couple accused of abusing, imprisoning kids to stand trial

September 14, 2018 7:37 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan couple will stand trial on accusations their five children were punished with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a “dungeon.”

The Lansing State Journal reports 28-year-old Sarah Conde and 32-year-old Yenier Conde waived their preliminary hearing Friday in an Ingham County court. They were charged in July with child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. The couple also faces firearm possession charges.

The Condes posted bond and were released from jail. The Associated Press could not find a working number for them and left a message with Sarah Conde’s attorney, Joseph Brehler.

The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017.

The children, now between the ages of 6 and 11, are in foster care. The couple has lost custody.

