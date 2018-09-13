Listen Live Sports

Couple accused of keeping food from sons plead not guilty

September 13, 2018 10:25 am
 
EMERSON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska couple has pleaded not guilty to accusations they locked cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating snacks and sat on the boys as punishment.

Dakota County Court records say 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 38-year-old wife, Donella Busker, entered their pleas Wednesday to two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

A court document says the 14- and 15-year-old boys were only allowed to wash their clothes once a week and shower every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home’s only shower.

The two also are accused of disciplining the boys by sitting on them, making it hard for them to breathe.

The Buskers are scheduled to go on trial Dec. 3 in Dakota City. They live in Emerson.

