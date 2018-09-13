Listen Live Sports

Crime: Florida man sentenced to 92 years in prison

September 13, 2018 1:47 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 92 years in prison for a series of violent crimes in South Florida.

A judge in Fort Lauderdale sentenced 23-year-old De Andre Smith Thursday after a jury found him guilty on eight federal charges in July.

According to court records, Smith beat an IT technician with a firearm last December. The victim’s eye was amputated shortly afterward. Eight days later, authorities say Smith robbed a vehicle at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale then drove to nearby Davie, where he robbed two restaurants.

Surveillance video obtained by local news outlets shows a masked man jumping over the counter while pointing a firearm at employees and then fleeing with cash.

Smith was sentenced to 1,105 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

