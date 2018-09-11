Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputies won’t be charged in fatal shooting of black man

September 11, 2018 4:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee says Two Shelby County deputies won’t be charged for the fatal shooting of a black man during a drug investigation.

News outlets report Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced the move Monday regarding the January death of 34-year-old Brian Gregory. The deputies’ names haven’t been released.

Weirich says Gregory was the target of a drug investigation and authorities tried to box in his car on a Memphis street. A letter by Weirich’s office says one deputy told authorities they shot at Gregory when he tried to grab a weapon. The other deputy says his gun accidentally fired.

The letter says it’s unclear which deputy fired the bullet that killed Gregory. It says the deputies weren’t wearing body cameras and there weren’t any dashboard cameras.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries