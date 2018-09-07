Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Deputy fired for sleeping on job after Parkland shooting

September 7, 2018 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy has been fired for sleeping while on duty at a Florida school where 17 people had been killed a month earlier.

Broward Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Deputy Moises Carotti was fired last week. He had been suspended pending an internal investigation. Carotti had been assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to help boost security in the aftermath of February’s shooting.

About a month after the shooting, authorities say a student told another sergeant they’d spotted Carotti asleep in his patrol car. The sergeant reported waking Carotti by knocking on the window.

An internal report says the brother of the shooter illegally came onto school grounds shortly before Carotti was found sleeping.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Carotti told investigators he didn’t feel well and should have called in sick.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death