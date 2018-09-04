Listen Live Sports

Developers drop ‘plantation’ from name of planned community

September 4, 2018 10:18 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Developers of a planned subdivision in South Carolina decided to drop the name “Plantation” from the community after meeting with residents.

The Post and Courier reports that the subdivision in Charleston County is at least the second to drop the name associated with slavery in recent years.

Owners of a 1,285-home development originally called the Kiawah River Plantation are in the process of making the development’s name-change official.

Celia Spell, who represents property owner Kiawah River Investment LLC, says that it has become clear that the word is “not reflective of the community’s vision.”

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

